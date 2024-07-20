UK Reports New Ship Attack in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ship came under attack about 64 nautical miles north-west of Al Mukha at 3 AM UTC on Saturday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new attack on a commercial ship has been reported in the Red Sea, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The ship came under attack about 64 nautical miles north-west of Al Mukha at 3 AM UTC on Saturday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post.

"The Master reports two attacks: the first by an Uncrewed Aerial System (UAS), which exploded in close proximity to the vessel, resulting in minor damage; the second by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), which also exploded in close proximity to the vessel," the agency said.

"The Master has subsequently reported further UAS sightings.

"Both the vessel and the crew are safe."

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past eight months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.