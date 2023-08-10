Minerva Bunkering Completes First Delivery at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has deployed its third mass flow meter-equipped barge, the 6,262 DWT MV Tilos, to operate at Saudi ports in the Red Sea. Image Credit: Minerva Bunkering

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Minerva Bunkering has completed its first delivery at King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia.

The company has deployed its third mass flow meter-equipped barge, the 6,262 DWT MV Tilos, to operate at Saudi ports in the Red Sea, it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. The firm has made the first bunker delivery by an international firm at King Abdullah Port, and plans to supply VLSFO, HSFO and MGO there.

On Monday the King Abdullah Port authority announced it had signed strategic partnerships with Minerva and Western Fuel Supply For Petroleum Products Company Ltd to provide bunkering services in its waters.

"With King Abdullah Port located in between Yanbu and Jeddah we are able to leverage our integrated Red Sea supply system to provide customers with a highly competitive total cost of bunkers, both for deliveries to vessels concurrent with cargo operations and while at anchor," Minerva CEO Tyler Baron said in a statement on the company's website.

The port, to the north of Jeddah in the Red Sea, is set to be a significant container and dry bulk import facility for Saudi Arabia, with plans to handle 25 million TEU/year of containers and 25 million mt/year of dry bulk upon its completion.