TankMatch Wins Rotterdam's First Continuous Methanol Bunkering Permit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Barge operator TankMatch has been awarded the first continuous permit for methanol bunkering at Rotterdam. Image Credit: TankMatch

The Port of Rotterdam has awarded its first continuous permit for the bunkering of methanol.

Barge operator TankMatch has been awarded the first continuous permit for methanol bunkering at Rotterdam, it said in a LinkedIn post.

The award follows several methanol bunkering operations carried out on an ad hoc basis.

"With this permit another milestone is achieved," the company said in the post.

"With methanol gaining momentum as a sustainable marine fuel, new safety protocols are crucial.

"In collaboration with the port authority, we have worked on a joint plan of bunker operations that sets the new standard for the future."

Methanol is taking a growing share of the global marine energy mix as shipping companies order new tonnage capable of running on greener fuels in a bid to eliminate their carbon emissions.