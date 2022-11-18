Class Society Gets Behind Zero-emission Prototype

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zeus prototype. Image Credit / Rina.

A zero-emission vessel prototype has been given the stamp of approval by class society Rina.

The zero-emission ultimate ship (Zeus) is 25 metres long and weighs 170 tonnes.

The aim of the research is to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships, mega-yachts, ferries and oceanographic research vessels, the society said.

The project's primary objective is to act as a floating laboratory to study fuel cells, electrochemical conversion devices, that generate electricity and heat without thermal combustion. The ship is equipped with a hybrid propulsion system consisting of two diesel generators and two electric motors.

In addition, there is a 144-kW fuel cell system, powered by about 50 kg of hydrogen contained in metal hydride cylinders, and a lithium battery system.

Zeus is part of the TecBIA project backed by shipbuilder Fincantieri and the Italian government.

