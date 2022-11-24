BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Junior Supply Trader in Gibraltar

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Peninsula's Gibraltar office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a junior supply trader in Gibraltar.

The firm is looking for candidates with business-level English skills, knowledge of shipping and preferably previous experience in the bunker industry, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

Successful candidates will "engage in the purchase and sale of marine fuel and associated products and to foster profitable and longstanding relationships with a portfolio of counterparties, whist maintaining a risk aware perspective with regard to credit risk and payment performance," the company said in the advertisement.

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.