Hamburg Opens Waltershof Terminals to Methanol and LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ships can now take on methanol and LNG bunkers at container terminals in Waltershofer Hafen. Image Credit: Port of Hamburg

The Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) has approved ship-to-ship bunkering of methanol and LNG at Waltershofer Hafen, meaning ships can now take on these fuels at the Burchardkai and Predöhlkai container terminals.

The decision, taken in cooperation with RWE Supply & Trading and other local partners, follows a detailed risk assessment and safety plan to ensure secure operations, HPA said in a statement on its website last week.

Independent firms will supply the fuels, while HPA provides the regulatory framework.

Methanol-fuelled ships are already in operation worldwide and have called at Hamburg, while ammonia-ready vessels will be entering service over the coming years..

Hamburg has offered LNG bunkering since 2019 and methanol since 2024 at Cruise Centre Steinwerder, in partnership with MB Energy and Cruise Gate Hamburg.

Extending options to Waltershof’s container terminals strengthens the alternative fuel supply in the port.