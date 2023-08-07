Explosion Reported at Turkish Port of Derince

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The port is at the eastern end of the Sea of Marmara, to the south-east of Istanbul. File Image / Pixabay

An explosion has been reported at the Turkish port of Derince.

The explosion happened near Turkish Grain Board silos at the port at about 2:40 PM local time on Monday, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from Kocaeli Govenor Seddar Yavuz.

The port is at the eastern end of the Sea of Marmara, to the south-east of Istanbul.

Ten people were injured in the explosion, two of whom are in a serious condition in hospital, according to the report. The Ministry of Transportation said no ships were damaged.

Yavuz said initial evaluations indicated the explosion was caused by dust compression during the transfer of wheat from a ship to a silo.