Russia Seizes Ukraine-Flagged Tanker and Bulker in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ships have shut off AIS systems and stopped communicating. Image Credit: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have captured a Ukrainian-flagged tanker and bulker in the Black Sea.

The tanker Afina and the bulker Princess Nicole were detained by the Russian Navy in Romanian waters on Friday, according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service.

The ships had been ordered to approach the Russian vessels for inspection, and have subsequently shut off AIS systems and stopped communicating, according to the report.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine last week has heightened tensions for commercial shipping in the Black Sea, with several vessels reported damaged as well as key Ukrainian ports coming under attack. Several global firms are no longer accepting bookings for shipments from Ukrainian ports.