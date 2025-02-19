BAR Technologies Sees Wind Power Gaining Ground in Mid-Sized Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BAR Technologies expects its partnership with CM Energy Tech to accelerate wind propulsion adoption. Image Credit: BAR Technologies

In response to growing demand in handymax and mid-sized fleets, UK-based maritime tech firm BAR Technologies has partnered with CM Energy Tech to manufacture 20-meter and 24-meter WindWings.

Since the launch of these rigid wing models in September 2024, the company has seen a surge in interest from shipowners and operators of handymax bulkers, chemical tankers and general cargo vessels looking to install these systems, BAR Technologies said in an email statement on Tuesday.

BAR Technologies expects this partnership will enable a rapid acceleration of wind propulsion adoption, as shipowners explore retrofitting options to improve efficiency without investing in costly alternative fuels or newbuilds, especially as FuelEU Maritime regulations tighten.

FuelEU Maritime regulations offer a reward factor to ships equipped with wind-assisted propulsion systems such as rigid sails, rotor sails and kites. This provides shipowners with a competitive advantage in complying with the FuelEU Maritime regulations, which came into effect this year.

BAR Technologies claims that its rigid wing models can deliver average bunker fuel savings of up to 0.7 mt/day on global shipping routes.

Rigid wing sails are designed like airplane wings to generate thrust by capturing wind energy, which results in savings on bunker fuel.

"By formalising our partnership with CMET, we are ensuring that shipowners have access to scalable wind propulsion technology that is both commercially and operationally viable," John Cooper, CEO of BAR Technologies said in the statement.