Biofuels: UK Urged to Look at Renewables' Competitiveness

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK govt: letter. File Image / Pixabay.

A renewable fuels company has added its name to a letter sent to the UK government to argue for a greater role for renewables in the emerging sustainable energy economy.

Waste fuels are an inexpensive substitute for distillates used by road, rail and sea transport compared to electric power, the signatories argue.

"Electric vehicles are not the be all and end all of sustainable transport, and scrapping existing vehicles is not a green solution," Julian Keites, director of sustainability at Green Biofuels, was quoted as saying by Materials Recylcing World.

"Sustainable alternatives to harmful diesel fuels – used particularly in heavy goods vehicles, trains and maritime – have a vital role to play in rapidly cutting greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality," he added.

The letter, which was sent to UK transport minister Jesse Norman, argues for a coordinated approach to get renewable diesel closer in cost to standard diesel.

Renewable fuels used as 'drop in' bunker fuel are already in evidence in the maritime space.

Green Biofuels has offices in London and Dublin.