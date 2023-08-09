Cepsa Plans Second-Generation Biofuel Bunker Supply in Spain From This Month

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The energy producer will supply almost 100 mt of renewable diesel, fuelling 84 voyages across the Strait of Gibraltar. Image Credit: Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea

Spanish energy firm Cepsa is planning to launch supply of second-generation biofuel bunker blends at Algeciras from later this month.

The firm will start to supply ferry company Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea with second-generation biofuels at Algeciras from August, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The energy producer will supply almost 100 mt of renewable diesel, fuelling 84 voyages across the Strait of Gibraltar. The blends used will contain up to 15% renewable diesel.

The fuel is being produced at the San Roque Energy Park in Cadiz.

"At Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea, we are firmly committed to the requirements of the energy transition," Agustín Aguilera, director of operations and environment at the ferry company, said in the statement.

"This is defined in our carbon footprint reduction plan, certified by Lloyd's and endorsed by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

"We have taken important steps in this direction.

"We've had a natural understanding with Cepsa, which is why we entrusted them with the supply of 2G biofuels that we are already using in our ships in the Strait of Gibraltar and will extend to the rest of our fleet."

Demand for biofuel bunker blends is increasing as shipowners take them on as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels with a lower carbon footprint, allowing them to reduce GHG emissions without investing in new ships capable of running on other alternative fuels.