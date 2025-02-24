Edison Strengthens Presence in Italy with Cruise Ship LNG Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Edison is one of the key players in securing gas supplies for Italy. File Image / Pixabay

Energy firm Edison has bunkered a cruise ship of TUI Cruises with LNG at the port of Trieste in Italy.

The firm made the delivery to cruise ship Mein Schiff Relax with its 30,000 m3 capacity LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Edison notes that this operation highlights the Adriatic Sea’s growing strategic importance in LNG bunkering.

“Since 2021, Edison Group has strategically positioned itself on the entire Small Scale LNG value chain, creating the first integrated LNG logistics chain aimed at the sustainability of road and maritime transport, it said.

“Thanks to an LNG carrier (Ravenna Knutsen) and the construction of a 20,000 cubic meter coastal LNG storage in Ravenna, Edison is able to supply both bunker vessels and tankers.”

Last year, the firm carried out its first LNG bunker delivery in the Adriatic Sea.

Edison is one of the key players in securing gas supplies for Italy, with LNG imported from countries including the US, Qatar, Libya and others.