Edison Carries Out First LNG Bunkering in Adriatic Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm recently made the delivery at Trieste with its LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen. Image Credit: Edison

Energy firm Edison has carried out the first LNG bunker delivery in the Adriatic Sea.

The firm recently made the delivery at Trieste with its LNG carrier Ravenna Knutsen, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The firm expects further LNG bunker operations during the summer cruise season at Trieste.

"We are proud to support our customers in their decarbonization journey and to announce the first ship-to-ship LNG refueling in the Adriatic Sea," Fabrizio Mattana, executive vice president for gas assets at Edison, said in the statement.

"For this I would like to thank all the authorities and in particular the Port Authority of Trieste, which have made it possible to reach this important milestone.

"After the start-up of the coastal depot in Ravenna, which has become the reference in Italy for the supply of LNG for road transport, thanks to today's operation Edison is positioned first in the LNG refueling market for the maritime segment.

"It is a sector with a high potential for reducing its emissions and LNG is the available and competitive solution today.

"To consolidate our market presence we are also developing a second coastal LNG depot in Southern Italy and a second ship ready for bunkering. Many concrete steps that confirm our commitment to sustainable mobility in Italy and the Mediterranean Sea."