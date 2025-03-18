Scottish Port Showcases Green Hydrogen for Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The demonstration showed how onshore generators can use green hydrogen to generate electricity. Image Credit: Forth Ports

A consortium led by Innovate UK and the UK Department for Transport has demonstrated how green hydrogen can be used to generate clean shore power for vessels at Scotland's Port of Leith.

The demonstration showcased how onshore generators powered by green hydrogen can produce electricity to supply shore power electricity for tugboats while berthed, Forth Ports said in a statement on its website.

The green hydrogen was produced using Logan Energy's electrolyser, powered by renewable electricity to split water into oxygen and hydrogen through electrolysis. The water for this process was sourced from a nearby wastewater treatment plant, where it was treated before use.

Although the tugs could plug into local renewable electricity capacity directly, Forth Ports argues that generating electricity from green hydrogen presents more advantages.

The tugs can connect directly to renewable electricity when available, but green hydrogen allows energy to be stored for later use, provides a flexible power source, and can be scaled or moved as needed, a spokesperson of Forth Ports told Ship & Bunker.

"Green hydrogen can be produced during off-peak times when renewable electricity is abundant and stored for later use.

"This helps balance the grid and ensures a reliable power supply even when renewable sources are not generating electricity.

"When required, stored hydrogen can be used to generate electricity, making power generation more efficient and flexible," the spokesperson explained.

The project is funded by the UK government under the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, which supports innovative solutions for decarbonising the maritime sector.

Forth Ports, Targe Towing, Logan Energy, PlusZero and Waterwhelm are also part of the project.