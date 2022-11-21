BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in Monjasa's Dubai office. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with solid experience and proven results in bunker trading or shipping, as well as a relevant commercial education, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Investigate and develop new areas of focus

Survey ports/regions, tracking vessel movements and coordinating fuel delivery and surveillance of the total supply chain

Conduct market analysis and handle marketing tasks

