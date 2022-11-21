EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai
Monday November 21, 2022
The role is based in Monjasa's Dubai office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Dubai.
The firm is looking for candidates with solid experience and proven results in bunker trading or shipping, as well as a relevant commercial education, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Investigate and develop new areas of focus
- Survey ports/regions, tracking vessel movements and coordinating fuel delivery and surveillance of the total supply chain
- Conduct market analysis and handle marketing tasks
For more information, click here.