BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday November 21, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader in Dubai.

The firm is looking for candidates with solid experience and proven results in bunker trading or shipping, as well as a relevant commercial education, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Investigate and develop new areas of focus
  • Survey ports/regions, tracking vessel movements and coordinating fuel delivery and surveillance of the total supply chain
  • Conduct market analysis and handle marketing tasks

Ship & Bunker News Team
