BUNKER JOBS: Saras Seeks Bunker Trader in Milan
Friday January 16, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Saras
Italian refiner Saras is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Milan.
The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in bunker trading or a comparable commercial role in shipping or oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Manage commercial bunker activities within the Mediterranean market
- Develop and maintain strong commercial relationships with shipowners, operators, brokers, and key stakeholders
- Monitor market trends, price dynamics, opportunities, and commercial risks
- Negotiate commercial terms and support the full commercial lifecycle in coordination with internal teams (operations, risk, finance)
- Contribute to the development of business opportunities within the Vitol network
