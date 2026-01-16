BUNKER JOBS: Saras Seeks Bunker Trader in Milan

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday January 16, 2026

Italian refiner Saras is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Milan.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in bunker trading or a comparable commercial role in shipping or oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage commercial bunker activities within the Mediterranean market
  • Develop and maintain strong commercial relationships with shipowners, operators, brokers, and key stakeholders
  • Monitor market trends, price dynamics, opportunities, and commercial risks
  • Negotiate commercial terms and support the full commercial lifecycle in coordination with internal teams (operations, risk, finance)
  • Contribute to the development of business opportunities within the Vitol network

