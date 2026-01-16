BUNKER JOBS: Saras Seeks Bunker Trader in Milan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in bunker trading. Image Credit: Saras

Italian refiner Saras is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Milan.

The company is looking for candidates with two to five years of experience in bunker trading or a comparable commercial role in shipping or oil, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage commercial bunker activities within the Mediterranean market

Develop and maintain strong commercial relationships with shipowners, operators, brokers, and key stakeholders

Monitor market trends, price dynamics, opportunities, and commercial risks

Negotiate commercial terms and support the full commercial lifecycle in coordination with internal teams (operations, risk, finance)

Contribute to the development of business opportunities within the Vitol network

For more information, click here.