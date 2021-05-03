BUNKER JOBS: Total Seeks LNG Bunkering Engineer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Total is the world's largest supplier of LNG as a bunker fuel. Image Credit: Total

French energy producer Total is seeking to hire an LNG bunkering solutions engineer for its office near Paris.

The firm is looking for candidates with an engineering degree and five to eight years of experience in LNG-related roles, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn last week. Fluency in French is preferred, but not essential.

The posting lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support business developers and operational team in all the technical studies / follow-up for LNG bunkering opportunities or validated projects in connection with existing or potential customers / partners. Lead the technical workshop / group with key strategic stakeholders (e.g. CMA CGM)

Ensure the technical interface with all contractors / third parties involved in the LNG bunkering business (loading terminals, ship owners, ship managers, trucking companies…)

Define, with the shipping entities of the Group (TS and GRP), the specification of a bunker barge/vessel (cost estimated between 40 MUSD and 70 MUSD per barge) and coordinate the aspects related to internal vetting rules or international regulations (compliance of all our operations)

Coordinate the regulatory and normative intelligence regarding foreseen LNG bunker activity and associated logistics

Responsible for HSEQ terms of references for the bunker LNG business cases (TOTAL, customers, port authorities, terminals) - In charge of the in-house procedures

Responsible for the integration of the changes

Technical advisor to ensure adequate management of customer complaints (in cooperation with the HSEQ manager)

Ensuring the technology surveillance on the alternative fuels and the technical changes they might introduce in the storage and transfer systems of the bunkering vessel

On demand, participate in conferences to officially push the Total Marine Fuel Global Solutions TMFGS LNG bunker solution

Training Geneva and Singapore offices on LNG courses

Participation to workgroups or committees of professional organizations such as SGMF or ISO

Efficient report to the CODIR

Prevent any major risk which can entail a negative impact on the Marine Fuels activity

Represent Total Marine Fuels in front of technical, bunker or national organizations

