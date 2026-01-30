Island Oil Hires Senior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Varsha Sudheer has joined the firm's Dubai office as a senior trader, having previously worked for Monjasa. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has appointed a senior trader in Dubai, UAE.

Varsha Sudheer has taken up the role at Island Oil’s Dubai office this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Sudheer previously worked at Monjasa from July 2018 to October 2025, where she served as a senior trader in Dubai.

Before that, she worked at Panz Consultants DWC LLC between 2017 and 2018 as operations manager.

“Varsha brings strong regional market insight, a commercial mindset, and the relationship-driven approach that matters in our business,” Kimihiro Kido, Head of International Trading at Island Oil UAE, said.

“I’m delighted to begin this new chapter with Island Oil at an important stage of its growth, contributing to the development of the newly established Dubai office as a key pillar of the company’s global presence,” Sudheer said.