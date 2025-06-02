BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuel Broker/Trader in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday June 2, 2025

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel broker and trader in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in selling commodities, fluent English and preferably Dutch or German in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Negotiate daily requirements in your designated area to secure the best deals.
  • Develop new business opportunities proactively, expanding our reach and impact.
  • Collaborate with suppliers and customers to secure beneficial contracts for all parties.
  • Prospect for new business by analyzing market trends and demand information.
  • Visit suppliers regularly to maintain strong relationships and explore new opportunities.
  • Be the reliable point of contact for customer requests, ensuring their satisfaction.
  • Assist in operational/logistic support to coordinate fuel deliveries and optimize customer service.

