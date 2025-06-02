BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuel Broker/Trader in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel broker and trader in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in selling commodities, fluent English and preferably Dutch or German in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Negotiate daily requirements in your designated area to secure the best deals.

Develop new business opportunities proactively, expanding our reach and impact.

Collaborate with suppliers and customers to secure beneficial contracts for all parties.

Prospect for new business by analyzing market trends and demand information.

Visit suppliers regularly to maintain strong relationships and explore new opportunities.

Be the reliable point of contact for customer requests, ensuring their satisfaction.

Assist in operational/logistic support to coordinate fuel deliveries and optimize customer service.

For more information, click here.