BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Marine Fuel Broker/Trader in Rotterdam
Monday June 2, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in selling commodities, fluent English and preferably Dutch or German in addition. Image Credit: World Fuel Services
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a marine fuel broker and trader in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in selling commodities, fluent English and preferably Dutch or German in addition, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Negotiate daily requirements in your designated area to secure the best deals.
- Develop new business opportunities proactively, expanding our reach and impact.
- Collaborate with suppliers and customers to secure beneficial contracts for all parties.
- Prospect for new business by analyzing market trends and demand information.
- Visit suppliers regularly to maintain strong relationships and explore new opportunities.
- Be the reliable point of contact for customer requests, ensuring their satisfaction.
- Assist in operational/logistic support to coordinate fuel deliveries and optimize customer service.
