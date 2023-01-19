BUNKER JOBS: Boutique European Trading Firm Seeks Credit Manager

by Maritime Recruitment Company Limited

Jayanathan is the recruitment firm's director. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, shared the following information with Ship & Bunker about an open credit manager role.

I am on the lookout for a bunker credit manager for a boutique trading house in Europe.

Ideally trained formally as a credit analyst either in the bunker industry or in banking, or finance, this will possibly be an ideal second or third job for someone who is serious about taking their career forward.

This is a key role for this organisation. A lot of weight would be put on the successful applicant's shoulder, so a high level of integrity and personal responsibility should be innate in their DNA.

A snapshot of their responsibilities will include:

Analysing the credit and financial standing of the company's existing and potential clients

Identifing new business opportunities. as well as monitoring the firm's current client portfolio

Developing and maintaining a market intelligence network in the shipping / bunker market

Devising and suggesting to the board strategies to improve, develop and promote the company's business in Europe and worldwide

Some other responsibilities will include:

Structuring and following-up contracts for the company's insurances and monitoring services

Liasing with insurance firms on a regular basis

Managing the relationship with the industry's main credit information agencies

Monthly report writing stating the activities of the month with statistics on volumes, profits, cash flow, insurance etc

Communicating with with lawyers in cases of customer defaults and ship arrest

Increase/ decrease client credit lines as necessary

Comply with international sanctions in relation to any third parties

Managing all recovery of bad debt

Travel to see clients as and when required

As you can see even from reading this snapshot above, this is a key position for this firm. They are looking for someone willing to commit long-term. In return, they will be rewarded with a very generous renumeration package, help with relocation and accommodation in the first instance and all the other benefits that befits such a key position. The management are excellent bosses and will do all they can to create a working environment where one can flourish.

If you are interested in this, please email me on:

vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com