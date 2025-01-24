Quay Energy Solutions Hires Bunker Trader and Operator in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Jonathan Carr has joined the company as trader and operator in the UK as of this month. Image Credit: Jonathan Carr / LinkedIn

Marine fuel physical supply firm Quay Energy Solutions has hired a new trader and operator in the UK.

Jonathan Carr has joined the company as trader and operator in the UK as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post this week.

Carr previously worked for Associated British Ports from January 2007 to this month, serving most recently as assistant operations manager in Immingham.

He had earlier worked for Swallow Stevedores Limited in Immingham from 2004 to 2007.

Quay Energy was established in 2003 as a sister firm to Par Petroleum, specialising in marine fuel supply by truck at ports across the UK.