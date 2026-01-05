UK Launches Compliance Drive for Ports and Marine Facilities

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The MCA has invited UK ports and marine facilities to voluntarily demonstrate alignment with national safety guidance during a three-month compliance exercise. File Image / Pixabay

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has launched a nationwide compliance exercise aimed at improving safety standards at ports and marine facilities across the UK.

The initiative began on January 1 and will run for three months, with ports, harbours and marinas invited to demonstrate their alignment with the Ports and Marine Facilities Safety Code, the UK government said in a press release on Friday.

To demonstrate compliance, facilities are asked to review their safety arrangements and submit information showing how their systems, procedures and responsibilities align with the code's guidance.

The code sets out best practice for managing marine safety risks, clarifying roles and ensuring safe marine operations in a consistent and structured way.

While compliance is not a legal requirement, the MCA said participation helps reduce risk, encourages responsible operations and builds confidence among shipping companies, regulators and local communities.

The exercise applies to all facilities, from major commercial ports to small leisure marinas, and is intended to strengthen a shared culture of safety across the UK maritime sector.

The invitation will be available here until March 31, 2026.