Netherlands: Rotterdam in Electrolyte Bunker Station First
Artist's image of bunkering station. Image Credit / Portliner.
A battery-powered bunkering station supplying electricity to inland shipping is to be built at Hartelkanaal in the port of Rotterdam.
The bunker station will be ready by the first quarter of next year, according to project partner the Port of Rotterdam authority.
Battery power comes from flow batteries developed by PortLiner where the electricity is charged in a liquid (electrolyte). The bunkering station will be in the form of a pontoon and power will come from an adjacent windfarm.
Within the Dutch transport sector, 5% of carbon emissions are attributed to inland shipping. In addition to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, electric power contributes to lower concentrations of nitrogen and particulate matter.
