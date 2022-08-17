Hydrogen Retrofit Work Begins on Inland Container Ship FPS Maas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is due to have its engine removed to be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system. Image Credit: Future Proof Shipping

Future Proof Shipping's inland container vessel the FPS Maas has arrived at the shipyard for retrofit to hydrogen-powered propulsion.

The ship made its final voyage running on diesel from Belgium to the Holland Shipyards Group facility in Werkendam this week, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The vessel is due to have its engine removed to be replaced with a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system.

Hydrogen is seen as a leading candidate to become part of the future marine fuels mix thanks to the fact it is a non-carbon energy source, although development of hydrogen as fuel and the associated bunkering infrastructure is at an extremely early stage.