FPS' Hydrogen-Power Retrofit Slated for Q3 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

FPS expects to have three vessels sailing on hydrogen power. Image Credit: FPS

The conversion of Future Proof Shipping's (FPS) FPS Maas to run on hydrogen bunkers is slated to take place in the third quarter of 2022, the company has told Ship & Bunker.

FPS had originally hoped to complete the conversion this month.

"Getting new and innovative technologies into the water, also in conjunction with the pandemic has required us to readjust timelines. We are doing our best to have the FPS Maas sailing on hydrogen as soon as possible," a spokesperson explained Ship & Bunker.

Hydrogen is seen as a leading candidate to become part of the future marine fuels mix thanks to the fact it is a non-carbon energy source, although development of hydrogen as fuel and the associated bunkering infrastructure is at an extremely early stage.

In addition to the actual retrofit, FPS also needs special permission burn hydrogen as a marine fuel.

So far, the Central Commission for the Navigation of the Rhine (CCNR) has recommended FPS receives an exemption from authorities permitting its use.

Work on the plan approval and hazard and operability study (HAZOP), which are the next steps after the recommendation, is in currently underway.

"We expect everything to be completed in time for the retrofit," FPS said.

A supply deal for the hydrogen was signed with Air Liquide earlier this month.

In October FPS said it also plans to covert two additional vessels to run on hydrogen bunkers.

"We are working towards the retrofit of the second and third vessel in 2023 and 2024 respectively," FPS added.