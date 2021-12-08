FPS Inks Hydrogen Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hardware will be installed in the cargo space of FPS Maas. Iage Credit: Future Proof Shipping

Future Proof Shipping (FPS) today said it has signed a long term agreement with Air Liquide (AL) for the supply of hydrogen bunkers that will fuel its inland container vessel, FPS Maas.

The vessel is currently being converted to run on hydrogen, which will then produce zero emissions while operating on the Rhine.

The hydrogen will be used in a PEM fuel cell to produce around 825 kW of electricity for ship propulsion and auxiliary power. The new hardware will be installed in the cargo space of FPS Maas.

"Partnering with Air Liquide ... is solving a giant piece of the zero-emissions logistics puzzle for us. Our vessels need to be fueled with renewable energy and right now carbon-free hydrogen, supplied by Air Liquide, is the smartest and greenest fuel choice available to us," said Richard Klatten, Chief Executive Officer, Future Proof Shipping.

FPS Maas is one of three vessels the firm is aiming to convert to using Hydrogen bunkers.

FPS has previously said it expects the first conversion to be completed by this month.