Leave Old Ships Unaltered to Save Money for Zero-Carbon Ship Orders: Danish Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Denmark's authorities have submitted the research to the International Maritime Organization as background information for its discussions on carbon policy. File Image / Pixabay

Regulators considering means of encouraging the shipping industry to cut its carbon emissions should impose restrictions at the levels of fleets rather than individual ships, according to industry body Danish Shipping.

The organisation has published new analysis in conjunction with consultancy CE Delft on how to impose carbon dioxide regulations, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

"The analysis shows that if the oldest ships are allowed to continue unaltered rather than be retrofitted, that would release funds to build completely new ships with very low or no CO2 emissions," the organisation said.

"At the same time, the approach will ensure that total CO2 emissions would not be greater than if the older ships are also required to be retrofitted."

The Danish Maritime Authority has submitted the research to the International Maritime Organization as background information for its discussions on carbon policy.

"It is extremely important that the world fleet becomes more efficient, but if we are to achieve our goal of being carbon neutral by 2050, the new fuels must also be part of the picture," Maria Skipper Schwenn, executive director for security, environment and maritime research at Danish Shipping, said in the statement.

"The analysis states that green fuels will not be in use in this decade unless an incentive is created.

"That incentive can be created by the IMO adopting a fleet-wide approach – without compromising the level of ambition."