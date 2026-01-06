Acta Marine Takes Delivery of Methanol-Ready Vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The methanol-ready vessel has been built by Tersan Shipyard in Turkey. Image Credit: Acta Marine

Rotterdam-based maritime firm Acta Marine has taken delivery of a construction service operation vessel suitable for conversion to methanol propulsion.

The Acta Pegasus has been built by Tersan Shipyard in Turkey, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

It is one of the four vessels the shipyard is building for Acta Marine and can accommodate up to 135 people.

The second vessel is scheduled to enter service during the first quarter of 2026, followed by two more ships in the second quarter.

While the vessel will initially be delivered with conventional fuel-powered engines, it has been built with design provisions to enable conversion to methanol in the future. These include dedicated space, structural allowances, and system arrangements to support retrofitting, rather than immediate operation on alternative fuels.

This order reflects a wider industry trend of shipowners opting for alternative fuel-ready designs as a transitional step.