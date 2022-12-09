BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Marine Lubricant Trader in Fredericia

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday December 9, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a marine lubricant trader in Fredericia.

The company is looking for candidates with sales or sourcing experience, a relevant commercial education and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain supplier relations and a portfolio of customers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in lubricant solutions
  • Provide a good service and training for colleagues in sister offices and develop the relations internally
  • Investigate and develop new business opportunities

For more information, click here.

