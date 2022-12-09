EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Marine Lubricant Trader in Fredericia
Friday December 9, 2022
The role is based in Monjasa's Fredericia office. Image Credit: Monjasa
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa is seeking to hire a marine lubricant trader in Fredericia.
The company is looking for candidates with sales or sourcing experience, a relevant commercial education and fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.
The advertisement lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain supplier relations and a portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building personal relations and providing specialist advice in lubricant solutions
- Provide a good service and training for colleagues in sister offices and develop the relations internally
- Investigate and develop new business opportunities
For more information, click here.