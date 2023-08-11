Molgas Group Carries Out Maiden LNG Bunkering on Two Cruise Ships at Cartagena

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two ships are on their maiden voyage from their shipyard in Turkey to Norway. Image Credit: Molgas Group

Gas firm the Molgas Group has delivered the first LNG as a marine fuel to two new cruise ships at Cartagena.

The firm bunkered the Havila Pollux and Havila Polaris with 110 mt and 125 mt of LNG, respectively, at Cartagena on August 9, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

The two ships are on their maiden voyage from their shipyard in Turkey to Norway, where they will be operated by Havila Voyages.

Prices for the stems were tied to the local MIBGAS index.

"The operation demonstrates how Molgas Group's collective endeavours successfully serve clients throughout Europe," the Molgas representative said.

"Our seamless collaboration across diverse units, housed together, underscores our dedication to enabling accessible LNG bunkering across Europe."

LNG for now remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel, with several hundred ships now using it as fuel. The main challenge facing the LNG bunker industry now is the scaling-up of greener bio- and synthetic LNG production to meet the needs of shipowners seeking to cut the GHG emissions of their gas-powered tonnage.