Minerva Deploys Floating Storage at Jeddah to Boost Red Sea Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 113,000 m3 capacity floating storage unit will store VLSFO, HSFO and MGO. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker supplier Minerva has deployed a 113,000 m3 capacity floating storage unit (FSU) at Saudi Arabia's port of Jeddah.

The FSU will support Minerva's regional bunkering capabilities by receiving bulk cargo, conducting onboard blending, and transferring fuels to its bunker tankers for delivery, the firm said in a statement on its website on Thursday

Minerva's bunker vessels provide bunkering services to vessels at key Saudi ports including Jeddah, Yanbu (both the commercial and industrial Ports), King Abdullah Port and Jazan.

Beyond transferring fuel to its bunker vessels, the unit can also bunker oceangoing ships and transfer bunker cargo to other licensed bunker suppliers in the region.

The FSU will store all three bunker grades – HSFO, VLSFO and MGO.

"The activation of a bonded customs zone encompassing the FSU enables the seamless clearance of imports and exports," Minerva said.

Minerva completed its first delivery at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Port in August 2023.