Galp Moves Closer to Commissioning Green Hydrogen Plant in Sines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Galp says green hydrogen can be used to produce low-carbon fuels for sectors such as shipping. Image Credit: Galp

Energy producer Galp is moving closer to commissioning its green hydrogen production unit in Portugal's Sines after the installation of electrolysis modules.

The company has completed the installation of ten 10 MW electrolysis modules, forming a 100 MW production unit at the Sines Refinery, Galp said in a press release on Thursday.

The facility is expected to be the largest green hydrogen plant in Europe when it comes online in the second half of this year.

Once operational, the plant is expected to produce up to 15,000 mt/year of green hydrogen, replacing around 20% of the grey hydrogen currently used at the refinery.

The company said the project will support the future supply of low-carbon fuel to sectors such as aviation and shipping.

Green hydrogen can be used as a feedstock to produce various low-carbon marine fuels. For instance, when green hydrogen is combined with captured CO2, it can be used to produce e-methanol.