Euronav Working to Avoid Yemen Environmental Disaster With Replacement VLCC for FSO Safer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The war in Yemen caused the tanker to be abandoned. File Image / Pixabay

Tanker company Euronav is working with the UN to bring an end to the eight-year saga of a potentially unsafe laden VLCC abandoned off the coast of Yemen.

The FSO Safer was abandoned off the coast of Yemen in 2015 without power or maintenance, and the risk of break-up or explosion has been steadily rising since then.

Working with the UN, Euronav plans to find a replacement for the tanker, making modifications to it first before sending it to remove the oil cargo from the FSO Safer before taking its place, the company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

"We are very proud to work with the UN in this delicate and sensitive operation in providing an appropriate vessel but also necessary expertise from our operational staff to support the salvage procedure," Hugo De Stoop, CEO of Euronav, said in the statement.

"This critical operation requires dedicated support from Euronav for at least nine months and reflects our wider sustainability and environmental credentials."