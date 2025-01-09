Saudi Ports Join Hands with LR to Optimise Port Operations

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Under the 14-month contract, LR will offer advisory services to four of Saudi Arabia's key ports. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society Lloyd's Register (LR) has been awarded a contract by the Saudi General Ports Authority (Mawani) to assist in the development of management systems and preparation for certification across four of its ports.

The initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve capabilities and reinforce Saudi Arabia's standing in global trade, LR said in a statement on its website.

"LR will work with Mawani to develop a comprehensive set of manuals and guidelines, including quality and environmental procedure manuals. These manuals will be aligned with the internationally recognised standards set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO)," it said.

Under the 14-month contract, LR will offer advisory services to four of Saudi Arabia's key ports: Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port (Dammam Port), Yanbu Commercial Port and Jubail Commercial Port.

The project will focus on strengthening management systems, preparing the ports for ISO 9001/14001 certifications, and supporting Port State Control (PSC) processes, alongside training port personnel.