Glander International Bunkering Managing Director in Spain Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ortiz has worked for Glander since September 2009. Image Credit: Hernan Ortiz / LinkedIn

Marine fuels firm Glander International Bunkering's managing director in Spain has stepped down from his role with the company after a 16-year career with the company.

Hernan Ortiz has stepped down as managing director of Glander International Bunkering Spain SARL as of August 31, he said in a LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Ortiz has worked for Glander since September 2009, starting out as a bunker and lubricant trader in the UAE.

"The reason behind this decision is the opportunity to join a smaller but very dynamic and proactive company, where I see a challenge and a dream: to grow together as part of a close-knit team," Ortiz said.

"This new chapter will be shared at the right time.

"To all my colleagues, partners, suppliers, and clients — thank you from the bottom of my heart."