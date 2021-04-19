Maersk, LR Join Forces on Ammonia Fuel Guidelines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping: ammonia role in decarbonisation. File Image / Pixabay.

Guidelines to support "best practices for safeguards design and arrangements when using ammonia as a shipping fuel" are being developed by Maersk and Lloyd's Register (LR).

The work is being undertaken the Lloyd's Register Maritime Decarbonisation Hub and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping supported by A.P. Moller-Maersk, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, NYK Line and Total, LR said.

LR's decarbonisation programme manager, Charles Haskell, said that collaboration is vital "if the shipping industry is to successfully meet the IMO 2050 targets".

"We look forward to working with the project partners, who each represent different areas of the supply chain, in developing guidance, risk mitigation measures and best practice on using ammonia so that we can support the safe uptake of the fuel," Haskell said.

The fuel is one of a number of alternatives to oil-derived bunker fuels under consideration by the shipping industry.