Erik Thun Launches Latest Eco-vessel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

One of the company's fleet of ships at the Swedish port of Malmo. Image Credit / Erik Thun.

Erik Thun, the Swedish ship operator, has launched its latest newbuilding combining fuel efficiency, electrical innovation and maximum cargo capacity.

The ship, Spiken, is part of its Lake Vanern Max series of plug-in, hybrid, dry cargo vessels.

According to the company, the ship represents " a significant leap forward in maritime technology".

"The hybrid system integrates a battery pack to lessen reliance on auxiliary engines," a company statement said.

"By using peak shaving and power smoothing, the vessel minimizes fuel consumption, particularly

during demanding seaways and icebreaking operations [an] approach [that] lowers emissions," it added.

The vessel is also equipped for cold ironing operation.

Erik Thun's fleet has close to 50 ships. The company uses Cetasol's data-driven software to maximise efficient ship operations.