CMA CGM Takes on Rotterdam Bio-LNG Bunker Stem From Shell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunkering was carried out at Rotterdam. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM has taken on bio-LNG bunker fuel from Shell at Rotterdam for the first time.

Shell recently bunkered the 1,400 TEU Containerships Aurorawith about 483 m3 of a bio-LNG blend at Rotterdam, CMA CGM said in a statement on its website on Wednesday. The blend contained about 10% bio-LNG.

Shell carried out the operation at the Rotterdam Short Sea Terminals facility using the barge LNG London.

"Shell believes LNG is the first integral step to decarbonise the shipping sector," Tahir Faruqui, general manager for global downstream LNG at Shell, said in the statement.

"LNG offers immediate emissions reduction and has the potential to become a net zero emission marine fuel given the possible roles of bio-LNG and synthetic LNG.

"We look forward to assessing how the supply chain might be scaled to enable LNG to become a viable carbon neutral marine fuel."