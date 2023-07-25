Dan-Bunkering Appoints New Fuels and Carbon Trader in South Africa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new trader is based in Cape Town. File Image / Pixabay

Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a new fuels and carbon trader in South Africa.

James Shiller has taken on the role of new fuels and carbon trader for Dan-Bunkering in Cape Town from the start of the year, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.

Shiller was previously a bunker trader in South Africa for Amoil.

Local bunker trader and broker Amoil was merged into Dan-Bunkering at the start of this year, the merger having been announced in October 2022.

Bunker Holding, Dan-Bunkering's parent company, had acquired Amoil in 2016. The firm was originally established in 1984.