EMEA News
Dan-Bunkering Appoints New Fuels and Carbon Trader in South Africa
Tuesday July 25, 2023
The new trader is based in Cape Town. File Image / Pixabay
Global hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has appointed a new fuels and carbon trader in South Africa.
James Shiller has taken on the role of new fuels and carbon trader for Dan-Bunkering in Cape Town from the start of the year, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.
Shiller was previously a bunker trader in South Africa for Amoil.
Local bunker trader and broker Amoil was merged into Dan-Bunkering at the start of this year, the merger having been announced in October 2022.
Bunker Holding, Dan-Bunkering's parent company, had acquired Amoil in 2016. The firm was originally established in 1984.