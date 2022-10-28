Dan-Bunkering Brings Further Consolidation to South Africa With Amoil Merger

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earlier this year Dan-Bunkering merged with another South African bunkering firm, SABT. File Image / Pixabay

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering has brought further consolidation to the South African market with a merger with local bunker trader and broker Amoil.

Dan-Bunkering and Amoil will merge as of January 1, operating under the Dan-Bunkering brand, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Bunker Holding, Dan-Bunkering's parent company, had acquired Amoil in 2016. The firm was established in 1984.

Earlier this year Dan-Bunkering merged with another South African bunkering firm, SABT.

"By joining forces with a solid and experienced brand, we are able to stand even stronger in especially the African market," Jon Hughes, managing director of Dan-Bunkering South Africa, said in the statement.

"We look forward to leveraging all the skills and knowledge across both companies so we can scale our business even further, and I look very much forward to welcoming the very experienced people to our team."

Amoil has a staff of eight, all based in Durban.