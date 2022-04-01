Dan-Bunkering to Merge With South Africa's SABT

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dan-Bunkering CEO Claus Bulch Klausen sees new opportunities for growth after the merger. Image Credit: Dan-Bunkering

Hybrid marine fuels firm Dan-Bunkering is set to merge with South African Bunkering and Trading.

The merger is scheduled for May 1, with the combined company operating under the Dan-Bunkering brand, Dan-Bunkering said in an emailed statement on Friday. The move will give Dan-Bunkering its first local office and physical supply operation in Africa.

SABT's 20 employees in Cape Town will all remain with the new company.

The move comes just 6 months after Dan Bunkering merged with another Bunker Holding-controlled entity, brokerage LQM.

"This continued growth-journey of Dan-Bunkering underlines the ongoing consolidation of the bunkering industry, emphasizing the need for robust and professional organizations, in a complex world," Dan Bunkering said.

Adding his comments to the move, Claus Bulch Klausen, CEO of Dan-Bunkering, said: "We are proud that SABT is partnering up with Dan-Bunkering.

"The synergies of joining Dan-Bunkering's more than 40 years of global experience to the locally anchored expertise of SABT in Africa is what's essential to Dan-Bunkering and creates the foundation for continued growth.

"I look forward to getting started on this next chapter of our journey together."

The move could also be interpreted as another vote of confidence in the Dan-Bunkering brand from parent company Bunker Holding after its sanctions court case last year.