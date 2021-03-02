EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Fredericia
Tuesday March 2, 2021
Monjasa's team in Denmark is expanding. File Image / Pixabay
Global bunker supplier Monjasa is looking to hire a trader for its Fredericia office in Denmark.
The new hire will focus on 'new niche markets' as well as developing short- and long-term relationships with offshore customers, the firm said in a job posting on its website.
The company is seeking candidates with fluent written and spoken English and Danish, and preferably German. Experience of the bunker industry is an advantage but not a requirement.
The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:
- Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers
- Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
- Investigate and develop new areas of focus
- Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
The deadline for applications is April 4. For more information, click here.