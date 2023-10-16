Tech Firms Link up on Modular Marine Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image of modular power unit. Image credit / Alma.

Cost-effective, alternative fuel technology for the maritime sector is being developed by two marine technology companies, the firms have said.

Ceres and Alma Clean Power are working together on a system of solid oxide fuel stacks using liquid natural gas. The former is developing the fuel stacks while the latter is developing the modular side of the project which will be tested in Norway next year, according to a joint statement.

The technology is applicable in "coastal, portside and offshore", the statement said.

It is "made from mass-market and widely available materials [and] is inherently cost-effective, modular and scalable", it added.

Ceres uses electrochemical technologies to produce power systems. Alma says that its technology can be adapted for transition fuels or zero-emission fuels.