Total Presses Ahead with Middle East LNG Bunker Hub Plans

Total eyes regional LNG bunkering hub. File Image / Pixabay

Total has moved forward with plans announced last year to set up a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering service in the port of Sohar, Oman.

McDermott International, Inc. today said it has been awarded a contract to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for the Sohar LNG Bunkering Project with the intention of establishing Oman as a regional LNG bunkering hub.

The contract, said to be valued at between $1 and $50 million, was awarded by Total Oman E&P Development B.V. in partnership with Oman Oil Company S.O.A.C..

McDermott said work on the project will begin immediately.