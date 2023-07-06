EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: ElbOil Seeks Bunker Trader in London
Thursday July 6, 2023
The role is based in the company's Wimbledon office. Image Credit: ElbOil
Marine fuels firm ElbOil is seeking to hire a bunker trader in London.
The company is looking for candidates with a strong desire to build a career in marine fuel sales, and preferably some experience in bunkering or shipping, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Assisting with operational and logistical support, such as supplier service, fuel delivery coordination, claims resolution, and ensuring optimal customer satisfaction
- Trading marine fuels on a global back-to-back basis
- Developing new client relationships
- Managing existing client relationships
- Efficiently handling deal operations
- Understanding bunker market pricing and related sectors
- Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of marine fuels and relevant legislation
- Reporting directly to the Managing Director of the London office
