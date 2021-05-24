Bunker Supplier Stonewin Hires Trading Director from Monjasa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will be based in July.

Marine fuel supplier Stonewin has hired a trading director for its Dubai office from Monjasa.

Umit Karagoz will join the firm as trading director in Dubai from the start of next month, the company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

"Karagoz has more than 15 years of experience in trading and business development with a speciality in West and Central Africa," the company said.

Stonewin was originally best known as a supplier of fuels to defence and security institutions, and branched out with its first commercial bunkering operation in January 2019 with a Port Louis, Mauritius physical supply operation.

Contact details for Karagoz are as follows:

Stonewin DMCC

Swiss Tower, 30th floor, Office No. 30

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

P.O. Box 643718, Dubai, UAE

Umit Karagoz- Trading Director

Phone: +971 50 190 8191

Email: uk@stonewin.org

Website: www.stonewin.org"