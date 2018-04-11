Viking Line Knows Which Way the Wind Blows

Viking Grace (image credit/Viking Line)

Passenger ferry Viking Grace is to add a rotor sail to its dual-fuel capability. The technology, which harnesses wind power to increase the ship's propulsion, also has an impact on carbon dioxide emissions (CO2).

"The cylindrical rotor sail uses the Magnus effect for propulsion," the company said.

That effect creates a pressure differential across the ship which drives the vessel forward.

The automated system "shuts down in response to any disadvantageous changes in the direction or force of the wind".

"The rotor sail will reduce the vessel's CO2 emissions by up to 900 metric tonnes per year, depending on the wind conditions," the company said.

The rotor sail was developed by Finnish marine technology company Norsepower.

Viking Grace will sail between Turku and Stockholm in the Baltic Sea.