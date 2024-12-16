Oil Spill Reported After Two Tankers Damaged in Black Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 were damaged during strong winds in the Kerch Strait on Sunday morning. File Image / Pixabay

Two Russian oil tankers have been damaged and an oil spill has been reported amid stormy weather in the Black Sea.

The tankers Volgoneft 212 and Volgoneft 239 were damaged during strong winds in the Kerch Strait on Sunday morning, news agency Interfax reported, citing comments from Rosmorrechflot.

The Volgoneft 212 was transporting about 4,300 mt of fuel oil with 13 crew on board. The Volgoneft 239 had 14 crew members.

The Volgoneft 212 was later reported to have split in half and sunk.

Russia's Ministry of Emergencies and other agencies are intervening to deal with an oil spill, according to the report. Two helicopters and two tugboats have been sent to help.