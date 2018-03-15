Norway to Use Drones to Monitor Shipping Exhaust Sulfur Content

Drones to check on shipping exhausts (file image/pixabay)

Drones will be used off the Norwegian coastline to monitor the sulfur content in ships' exhaust emissions.

The scheme is a collaboration between two Norwegian maritime agencies, the Norwegian Maritime Authority (NMA) and the coast guard.

Sensors attached to coast guard drones will be used to detect the sulfur content in shipping emissions, an NMA spokesperson told Ship & Bunker.

The scheme was being trialled but was expected to be operating within the next few months.

The Baltic and North Seas are in an emissions control area where the sulfur content of fuel oil is capped at 0.1%. From 2020, the global sulfur cap on bunker fuel falls to 0.5%.