Titan's Latest Chartered LNG Bunker Barge on Way to Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge has 8,200 m3 of LNG capacity. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich

The latest addition to LNG bunker supplier Titan's fleet of delivery vessels is on its way to Europe.

Fratelli Cosulich's new barge the Alice Cosulich set sail from its yard in China towards Europe on Friday, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessel has been chartered to Titan for a multi-year period. The barge has 8,200 m3 of LNG capacity.

"Her journey will take her to Europe, where she will play a crucial role in meeting the increasing demand for LNG as bunker fuel," Fratelli Cosulich said in the post.

A sister vessel to the new barge, the Paolina Cosulich, is due tor delivery by January 2024.

LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.